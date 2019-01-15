Artisan bakery Counterspace BR is opening a second location inside the former Lily’s Restaurant space on Perkins Road in the next few weeks.

Counterspace BR owner Sarah Joy Hays says the company will sell coffee from New Orleans-based Mojo Coffee Roasters and plans to host cooking classes and events in the 1,600-square-foot space. The bakery will also partner with its White Star Market neighbor MJ’s Cafe to offer grab-and-go lunches and a dining room for in-store food and coffee.

“I’m excited to get it opened and make it a spot for food creatives to get to together,” says Hays, who has been working on the concept with friends and family “for a while.”

The Perkins Road location will serve as the production center for all Counterspace BR’s special orders, wholesale baking and the treats it sells at White Star Market.

Hays says she plans to launch in phases, with the first being to get the bakery up and running, and then to open the dining and retail space, though the exact opening date isn’t finalized.

