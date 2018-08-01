Corporate Brew & Draft closed this past weekend after about three years in business at Citiplace, according to a Facebook post from the bar.

“Due to failure to reach a new lease agreement, this will be the final weekend at CBD,” reads the post, which goes on to thank “everyone who’s supported a craft beer bar in Baton Rouge.” According to a later post, the bar opened for its final weekend at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, the property’s leasing agent, could not be reached for comment this morning.

