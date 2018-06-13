The Chimes will temporarily close its flagship location just outside the LSU North Gate in July to begin renovations that will add a rooftop bar and dining area, says Marianne Hood, restaurant president, according to Daily Report.

The restaurant will be closed for around three weeks as the lion’s share of the renovation takes place, but will be open as the work is being finalized. Neither the closure date nor the estimated completion date have been released.

The renovations will add around 50 seats to the restaurant’s capacity, Hood says.

The Chimes has been open more than 25 years and has two additional locations, one on Coursey Boulevard and another in Covington.

Read the story on Daily Report.