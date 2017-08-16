The owners of the homegrown company that owns the three City Pork restaurants as well as Southfin Southern Poké are parting ways and dividing their holdings.

As part of the split, City Pork Kitchen & Pie on Exchequer Boulevard will be closing.

Stephen Hightower and Trey Williams say their split was amicable but that each had different ideas about where to take the rapidly growing company.

“We just got to a point where I was passionate about City Pork, and Trey wanted to take Southfin to the next level,” Hightower says. “We couldn’t do both.”

Under the terms of the deal, Hightower kept the City Pork restaurants, which include City Pork Deli & Charcuterie on Perkins Road and City Pork Brasserie & Bar on Jefferson Highway. Williams took Southfin, a new restaurant concept that opened in the Southdowns Shopping Center in March. City Pork Kitchen & Pie—the newest of the three City Pork establishments—was a casualty of the break up, but it remains unclear when it will close.

