Cane Land Distilling made a deal with Republic National Distributing Company to begin distributing its spirits in the Rocky Mountain region, says Walter Tharp, the company’s president and founder.

The initial three-year contract will limit distribution to Colorado and Wyoming, though Tharps says additional states carrying the Baton Rouge-based products may be announced soon.

“Colorado has over 80 distilleries and a very knowledgeable consumer base, so I am really looking forward to introducing them to premium Louisiana spirits,” Tharp says.

