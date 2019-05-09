A Spanish restaurant and tapas bar called Solera is moving into the Southdowns Shopping Center space recently vacated by Marcello’s Wine Bar and Cafe.

It’s a new venture by Bin 77 owners Brian and Tiffany Dykes and Kelwin and Linda Clark, who recently signed a lease on the 3,800-square-foot space.

“The goal is not to take away from what we created in Perkins Rowe. [Bin 77] is doing well, and we’ve been there 11 years,” Brian Dykes tells Daily Report. “But we looked around Baton Rouge and there weren’t a whole lot of options for Spanish food. We want to encourage people to eat local.”

Menu items for the restaurant—set to open in June—are designed to be shared with groups of people, Dykes says, with tasting menus allowing patrons to order as many small plates, or tapas, as they want for the whole table. The menu also features larger Spanish-inspired entrees such as steaks and lamb chops that are made with locally sourced ingredients.

