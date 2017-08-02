‘Daily Report’: Avocado toast is coming with Freshjunkie’s new location and fitness fest plans

Fitness entrepreneur and restaurant owner Pat Fellows has begun renovations to a space in the Southdowns Shopping Center that will be home to his latest Freshjunkie location. He hopes to open the restaurant in September.

Fellows hopes his new Southdowns location—which will feature a Greek yogurt bar with fresh fruit as well as avocado toast and small-batch coffee during the breakfast hours—will help develop a healthy lifestyle hub in the Southdowns Shopping Center, specifically, and in the Southdowns neighborhood in general.

The 1,200-square-foot space formerly housed a Smoothie King. Fellows opened his original Freshjunkie location, which specializes in custom-made salads and wraps, in 2007 in the Main Street Market. In 2014, he opened a second location on North Boulevard at Town Square, but has since converted it to Somos Bandidos, a taco bar.

