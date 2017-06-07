The owners of Atomic Burger, a Metairie fast-casual restaurant known for its craft burgers and milkshakes frozen-to-order with liquid nitrogen, are moving forward with plans for a Baton Rouge location.

Joe Spitale, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother, Nick, says he hopes to close on a tract of land at Ben Hur Road and Burbank Drive next month. If all goes according to plan, the two are aiming for an April 2018 opening.

“We had been looking for an opportunity in that market for the better part of a year,” Spitale says. “We saw how the Burbank and Lee development came together, and then it was all systems go trying to acquire that land.”

The brothers filed an application with the Planning Commission for a 2,500-square-foot building and parking lot. The commission will consider the request at its July 17 meeting.

