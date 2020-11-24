Dagostino Pasta Company, the nearly 100-year-old Baton Rouge-based pasta producer, has expanded its distribution across the Greater New Orleans area.

The expansion comes a little more than a year after the company was acquired by New Orleans-based L.H. Hayward & Co., known for packaging Camellia Brand red beans, peas and lentils.

