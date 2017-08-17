Magpie Cafe downtown is hosting a gala and silent auction benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Monday, Aug. 21.

Enjoy wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as you bid on jewelry, art from local artists and photographers, gift card packages and autographed memorabilia from LSU athletic coaches, professional athletes and Gov. John Bel Edwards. Take a look at Magpie’s wine and cocktail menu for a preview of what you’ll be sipping.

Tickets are $50. Purchase here. Come out and support a good cause with some great fun 7-9:30 p.m. at Magpie Cafe, 333 Laurel St., Suite 110.