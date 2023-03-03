Cut the carbs but not the flavor with this Twice-baked Mashed Cauliflower recipe

Twice-baked potato casserole is one of my family’s favorites. It is easy to throw together, feeds a crowd and is the perfect complement to pot roast. However, now that so many of us shy away from excess carbs in our diet, potatoes may be a side dish to pass on. Recently I began substituting riced cauliflower in place of my starchy side dishes, like potatoes or rice. Cauliflower has about a quarter fewer net carbs per serving than mashed potatoes. The mild flavor in riced cauliflower lends itself to be the perfect substitute in place of potatoes. The addition of a little cornstarch and milk blended together binds the cauliflower, keeping the consistency smooth and creamy. I fold in a little sour cream along with the other ingredients found in a traditional twice-baked potato recipe to make this low-carb version taste very much like the original recipe.

Servings: 6