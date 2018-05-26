A culinary tour of Mid City’s new White Star Market

As the food hall trend takes over the country, Mid City is ready to get in on the action. White Star Market, the long awaited anchor of Government Street mixed-use development Square46, might currently be the hottest culinary destination in the city.

It took a while—the project was first announced in 2016 and originally slated to open last spring—but as of May, the doors are open, and the plates are heavy with food from nine stalls. We took a gastronomic tour of White Star before it opened to the public. Here’s what we found. whitestarmarket.com

Hover over different dishes to find out what White Star Market has to offer:

ALSO AT THE MARKET

Fete au Fete

The first Baton Rouge location of the New Orleans food hall fixture and food truck brings a creative Southern menu with a gourmet twist.

Dat’z Italian

Look for the big red pizza oven—these guys are dishing out their signature wood-fired pies in a range of signature topping combos.

This article was originally published in the June 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.