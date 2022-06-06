Creole Tomato Salad with Sweet Onions and Cucumbers

When tomatoes are at their peak, you do not have to do much to them to make them delicious. This simple Creole tomato salad with cucumbers and sweet onions is a quick dish to throw together. It looks beautiful with all of the bright summer colors and is so fresh and delicious, too. The cool, crisp crunch of the cucumbers along with the subtle bite of the sweet onion and slight tang in the red wine vinegar is a delightful balance that highlights the ripe, juicy tomatoes.

Servings: 6