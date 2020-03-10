There truly is a national day for everything. Sure enough, National Ranch Dressing day is March 10.

Basic ranch dressings tend to consist of mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, salt, pepper, garlic and herbs. The versatile, creamy dressing can be used on pretty much everything: pizza, chicken wings, salads and anything else you could think of.

Here are some interesting takes on the classic dressing that we found around Baton Rouge.

What’s your favorite local version of ranch? Tell us in the comments!

The Cajun ranch at Burgersmith

Some people like to dip their appetizers in ranch dressing, and at Burgersmith, you can dip the loaded cheese fries or fried okra in the restaurant’s homemade Cajun ranch.

The establishment makes its own Cajun ranch with buttermilk, Zatarain’s spices, mayonnaise, Hidden Valley Ranch and red pepper flakes.

Burgersmith is at 3613 Perkins Road.

The wasabi ranch at Geisha Sushi

If you’re more interested in an Asian take on ranch dressing, head over to Geisha Sushi and try the restaurant’s wasabi ranch dressing.

It’s available on the house salad with lettuce, cucumbers, pineapples and cherry tomatoes, or on the jalapeño poppers filled with a snow crab and cream cheese concoction that is deep fried with a light panko crust.

Geisha Sushi is at 240 Range 12 Blvd., Suites A and B.

The ranch seasoning at Panda House Chinese Restaurant

Most people dip their chicken wings in ranch dressing, but at Panda House Chinese Restaurant, their classic chicken wings are already covered in a ranch powder seasoning.

Still think it needs even more? No worries; it comes with a side of ranch dressing, too!

Panda House Chinese Restaurant is at 7474 Corporate Blvd., Suite 105.

The Ranch Burger at Roul’s Deli on Highland

Burgers can sometimes need a twist every now and then. Try the Ranch Burger at Roul’s Deli, which is a dressed ½-pound burger smothered in ranch dressing.

Roul’s Deli is at 3327 Highland Road.

Try this at home: Hanley’s Foods dairy-free Creole Ranch dressing

Check off all the healthy boxes with a dairy free, plant-based and Louisiana-made ranch dressing? Hanley’s Foods’ Creole Ranch dressing is spicy and creamy, consisting of lemon juice, vinegar, chickpeas, locally sourced cayenne pepper mash, chili peppers and creole mustard. It’s perfect for po-boys and plenty of boiled seafood.

Hanley’s is available for purchase at Rouses Markets, The Salad Station, Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Winn Dixie and plenty of other places around town.