Coffee and tea aren’t the only drinks that easily transition into festive fall flavors. Local bartenders and mixologists are serving sweet and spicy handcrafted cocktails just in time for the next cold front. You’ll taste seasonal flavors like spiced apple, cinnamon and carrot cake in these fall cocktails that are showing up around Baton Rouge.

Rye Baby at Hayride Scandal

What’s a fall cocktail without some warm spices? This tart, light and refreshing cocktail mixes cinnamon with Sazerac Rye whiskey, pear, lemon and honey.

Zayanara at Hayride Scandal

Home-baked pies are arguably one of the best parts about the holidays. Get a taste of spiced apple with a kick in this bold and sweet cocktail made with Zaya rum, Cynar, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur and spiced apple bitters.

Carrot Cake Old Fashioned at The Lost Cove

Carrot Cake Old Fashioned at The Lost Cove

Sugar, spice and everything nice is all we ask for in a fall drink. This sweet and nutty cocktail just might just do the trick. It’s made with bourbon, carrot juice, walnut liqueur and cinnamon simple syrup.

Fall cocktail menu at Mid City Beer Garden

Fall fanatics: Welcome to your happy place. Mid City Beer Garden released three fall cocktails toasty enough to make you feel at home.

Warm up with a Hot Toddy made with whiskey, lemon juice and honey, finished with a lemon slice and cinnamon stick. Want more heat? Sip a warm mug of spiked hot apple cider made with spiced rum and apple cider, topped with a lemon slice. Or, get your fall fix on the rocks with the Fall Old Fashioned made with Four Roses bourbon, peach-cinnamon shrub and Angostura bitters, topped with a cinnamon stick and an orange peel.