It’s already an accepted part of the industrial and manufacturing industries at this point: hi-tech robotic arms and machines doing the work of several humans in auto factories and more. So it makes sense that robots would find their way into restaurant kitchens eventually. COVID-19 just hastened their arrival.

National restaurant chain White Castle this summer introduced its patrons to “Flippy,” a robotic burger and fry cook. It’s already been tested out at Dodger Stadium and the startup fast-casual chain CaliBurger.

Restaurant Hospitality takes a look at the bigger implications robots in the kitchen could have on dining out, labor and our overall personal connection to eating dishes made with human care.

