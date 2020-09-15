Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we shop for food? Yes, so says a recent story from The New York Times.

And it’s done so in a variety of ways, from decreasing the amount of trips we make to the store to increasing self-checkout options to increasing our purchases of frozen foods and immunity-boosting citruses.

“Consumers are very cognizant about doing what it takes to stay healthy,” Shelley Balanko, a senior vice president at consumer research company the Hartman Group, told the Times. “We think the trend is going to stick around because people just really can’t afford to get sick, on a variety of levels.”

As for our less-frequent trips to the store these days, the story found that before the coronavirus, 19% of Americans hit the grocery store aisles more than three times a week. But that figure dropped to 10% over the summer.

