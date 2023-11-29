CounterspaceBR opening third location in former Gov’t Taco building

Local bakery CounterspaceBR is continuing its expansion across the Capital Region with a new location in Mid City.

The new Government Street location, inside the former home of Gov’t Taco, will grow the from-scratch bakery’s kitchen footprint and allow the brand to serve breakfast, owner Sarah Joy Hays says in a press release.

The Government Street bakery will be Counterspace’s third location. Earlier this month, Daily Report reported that Counterspace is opening in a community hub in Zachary in addition to its Bocage location across from Towne Centre, which opened in 2022.

Earlier this year, Hays celebrated five years in business after first opening in the now-defunct White Star Market. Over the years, the business has shifted more heavily into retail, offering cookbooks, kitchenware and jams.

Hays says she is making sure that each of the three locations are slightly different, but staples like her salted chocolate chip cookies are available to customers at each one.

The Mid City location will have earlier hours, additional seating, grab-and-go breakfast options and coffee. According to the press release, the opening date for the Government Street location will likely be announced in the next few weeks, along with a Hanukkah and Christmas menu this week.

“We are gonna be moving as quickly as possible so we can be working out of that kitchen for king cake season,” Hays tells Daily Report.

