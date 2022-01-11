CounterSpaceBR expands, planning second location this spring

Local bakery CounterSpaceBR is opening its second location, this one in the recently completed Coterie Exchange, a retail and office development on Jefferson Highway, Elifin Realty announced Monday.

Sarah Joy Hays, owner of CounterSpaceBR, wanted to build a second location for two reasons. One, it provides accessibility to other parts of the city, putting her closer to customers in the Jefferson Highway, Lobdell and Goodwood areas.

Second, it gives her a chance to build something new, she says, and she plans to expand the retail aspect of the store to include more gift items like cookbooks.