CounterSpaceBR expands, planning second location this spring

Local bakery CounterSpaceBRis opening its second location, this one in the recently completed Coterie Exchange, a retail and office development on Jefferson Highway, Elifin Realty announced Monday.
Sarah Joy Hays, owner of CounterSpaceBR, wanted to build a second location for two reasons. One, it provides accessibility to other parts of the city, putting her closer to customers in the Jefferson Highway, Lobdell and Goodwood areas.
Second, it gives her a chance to build something new, she says, and she plans to expand the retail aspect of the store to include more gift items like cookbooks.
CounterSpaceBR, which opened in 2017, currently has one location on Perkins Road and offers baked goods along with coffee and treats from local retailers. Hays also recently launched a cookie box subscription service.
Construction on Coterie Exchange is also complete and tenant build-outs are underway, says Elifin’s Will Chadwick. There are four spaces in the development still available for lease. Both CounterSpaceBR and Coterie Exchange expect to open in spring 2022.
Coterie Exchange was created by local entrepreneur Kris Klar, who founded STONE, which sells high-end finishes like granite and flooring. STONE’s new headquarters will be on the second level of Coterie Exchange. Other planned tenants at Coterie Exchange include F45 Training and Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa.