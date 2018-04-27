Could boudin be the next bacon?

Content provided by our sponsor: Manda Fine Meats

Boudin is one of the most traditional Louisiana specialties, but these days, it’s way more than just a tasty link. Traditionally, boudin is made with ground pork, pork liver, rice, onions, green onions, and Cajun spices and seasonings left to the boudin creator’s own devices. These days, we have boudin choices. Manda offers original, smoked, and a delicious jalapeño boudin.

It’s hard to hit a brunch without coming across some amazing egg and boudin pairing like fluffy savory omelets, or served in patty form atop a biscuit with a beautiful fried egg crown. Patrick Yarborough of Manda Fine Meats says the boudin revolution goes way beyond brunch. “We see chefs using boudin to create fresh new takes on old standards,” Yarborough says, “stuffing pork chops or tenderloin with boudin, and even replacing traditional beef with a boudin burger.” Louisiana boudin adds so much flavor to any dish and can pair, as an appetizer, with just about any entrée. Try out these easy recipes from Chef Yarborough and you’ll see why boudin is catching up with bacon. Check out other boudin recipes at Manda Fine Meats.

Boudin Dip





Recipe serves 8.

Making groceries

3 links Manda boudin

8 ounces cream cheese, whipped

8-ounce container sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar or colby and Monterey Jack cheese

Let’s get cooking

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1. In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream and shredded cheese with a hand mixer, reserving some of the shredded cheese for topping and mix until well combined.

2. Remove boudin from casing and break into the cheese mixture. (Keep boudin refrigerated until preparing, as cold boudin will mix better.) Spread mixture in 1-quart baking dish.

3. Top with remaining cheese and bake at 350 degrees until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 30 minutes.

4. Serve with warm bread, crackers, or chips.

Boudin Egg Rolls

Recipe makes 10 egg rolls.

Making groceries

2 cups vegetable oil

3 links Manda boudin

10 egg roll wrappers

Let’s get cooking

These Boudin Egg Rolls are surprisingly simple to make once you get the hang of rolling the egg rolls.

1. In a Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot, heat oils to 350 degrees over medium-high heat.

2. Remove the boudin from casing. Place 2 tablespoons boudin in center of each egg roll wrapper.

3. Wrap from the bottom corner up, then fold the sides in and top down. Brush with water to seal.

4. Fry until golden brown on all sides. Drain on paper towels.

5. Serve with Creole mustard and/or pepper jelly (recipe below) as dipping sauce.

Patrick’s Creole Pepper Jelly Sauce

1/2 cup green pepper jelly

1/2 cup apple juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Mix all ingredients in a saucepan and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes.