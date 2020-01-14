New Year’s resolutions are easy to make but hard to keep. The trick is to set realistic goals and make manageable tweaks to your diet and lifestyle. Small adjustments are a lot easier to integrate into your daily routine, which is ultimately more sustainable.

Whether you’re trying to shed a few pounds, get heart healthier, lower your blood sugar or just start making smarter choices, you’ll find it easier if you take baby steps—and enjoy the process along the way.

For 225‘s January 2020 issue, recipe writer Tracey Koch introduced a few recipes to help you that are all delicious and simple to prepare. None of them requires you to radically change the way you cook. But they all contain small adjustments to meals that will make the finished product lighter and healthier. More importantly, they will help you feel better.

First up is Spaghetti Squash with Spicy Italian Turkey Sausage, Peppers and Onions.

It takes the family favorite of sausage and peppers over pasta and creates a healthier and low-carb version that’s still just as hearty. If spaghetti squash is out of season, you can try this same dish using zucchini noodles or whole wheat pasta.

Read on for the full recipe, which appeared in 225‘s January 2020 issue.