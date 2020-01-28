New Year’s resolutions are easy to make but hard to keep. The trick is to set realistic goals and make manageable tweaks to your diet and lifestyle. Small adjustments are a lot easier to integrate into your daily routine, which is ultimately more sustainable.

For 225‘s January 2020 issue, recipe writer Tracey Koch introduced a few recipes to help you that are all delicious and simple to prepare. None of them requires you to radically change the way you cook. But they all contain small adjustments to meals that will make the finished product lighter and healthier. More importantly, they will help you feel better.

We’ve highlighted two of those recipes in previous editions of 225 Dine. Last but not least is a recipe for Grilled Chicken over Creamy Butternut Squash Risotto.

As Tracy says, the aim with this recipe was a satisfying and healthy dinner packed with lean proteins and vegetables—and also low in carbs. The chicken is lean and low in fat and calories but very high in flavor. The marinade gets its flavorful punch by using Dijon mustard and lemon zest. The butternut squash in place of rice is also a great carb substitute. Once it is cooked down, it has all the flavor and texture of a traditional risotto but without the extra carbs.

Read on for the full recipe, which appeared in 225‘s January 2020 issue.