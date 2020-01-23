New Year’s resolutions can sometimes be hard to keep. The trick is to set realistic goals and make manageable tweaks to your diet and lifestyle.

Whether you’re trying to shed a few pounds, get heart healthier, lower your blood sugar or just start making smarter choices, you’ll find it easier if you take baby steps—and enjoy the process along the way.

For 225‘s January 2020 issue, recipe writer Tracey Koch introduced a few recipes to help you that are all delicious and simple to prepare. None of them requires you to radically change the way you cook. But they all contain small adjustments to meals that will make the finished product lighter and healthier. More importantly, they will help you feel better.

This week, we’re cooking up Garlic and White Wine Shrimp over Quinoa and Wilted Spinach—think of it as a healthier take on shrimp and grits

It highlights the lean protein of wild-caught Louisiana shrimp in a recipe that can be put together in less than an hour. The shrimp is packed full of flavor from the sauté of fresh garlic, white wine, lemon zest and herbs. The quinoa and wilted spinach help soak up the delicious sauce.

Read on for the full recipe, which appeared in 225‘s January 2020 issue.