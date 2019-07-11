Summer is the season to try new things. While the kids are out of school, they may be learning new skills at summer camps and developmental programs. But what about fun and educational activities for grownups? Baton Rouge is booming with cooking classes for people of all ages. Whether you want to learn how to roll sushi or bake a cake, there’s a class for you. Here’s a list of cooking and food classes to take in Baton Rouge this summer.

SWEETS

Cake baking and decorating

Say goodbye to store-bought cakes. After taking one of Sugar Alley Pastries’ intimate cake classes with host Christie Jackson, you’ll be making your own cakes in no time. On her website, Jackson offers a Wedding Cake Master Class where students can learn how to bake even layers, stack a tiered cake and how to decorate and transport it. At the Cake Decorating Class, attendees will learn the basics of cake decorating, get advice on which tools to use and how to stack cakes. Register for a class on her website.

Dessert baking and decorating

It’s always a party at Party Time. Every month, the locally owned store offers cookie and cake classes for students ages 13 and older. At the classes, locals can learn how to decorate sugar cookies with intricate designs, how to bake cupcakes and how to make flower decorations with frosting. Sign up for classes on Party Time’s website.

Cookie decorating for all ages

Treat your child to a morning of fun with Jackie’s Sweet Shapes cookie decorating classes. The local baker offers children and adults pop-up themed cookie decorating classes at various locations. For the kids-only classes, children ages 5-13 can learn how to decorate uniquely shaped cookies with frosting and sprinkles and take them home. Register for classes here.

SAVORY FOODS

Cheese and wine

Impress your friends with wine and cheese pairing knowledge after you attend a workshop at the recently opened shop 3Tails Wine and Cheese with charcuterie and cheese board business Bites and Boards. The two have teamed up to offer hands-on workshops on wine and cheese pairings and how to plate a charcuterie and cheese board. Follow 3Tails Wine and Cheese on Facebook for updates on the first workshop.

Dinner with wine

Develop your cooking skills at Ruffino’s Restaurant’s monthly cooking classes. Attendees will learn how to cook a five-course meal while enjoying wine pairings with each course. This summer, class themes include farm to table, lobster and date night. Call 753-3458 to reserve a spot in class.

Sushi rolling

Have you ever wanted to learn how to roll your own sushi? Now is your chance. Rock-N-Sake offers private sushi classes at the restaurant and off-site locations like private residences. Find more information about the classes on the Rock-N-Sake website.

Sushi 101

Sushi fanatics, this class is for you. Dive into the history of sushi, learn how to roll and talk about recipes at one of Tsunami’s sushi classes. Keep up with the restaurant’s Facebook page to get updates on event dates.

MISC.

At-home cooking

Want to cook a thoughtful meal for your loved ones, but don’t know where to start? That’s OK. Join Louisiana culinary instructor Lili Courtney for a hands-on cooking class. Courtney offers pop-up classes across the state and intimate classes at her home kitchen. Sign up on her website.

Cook like a culinary student

You don’t have to be in culinary school to take classes at the Louisiana Culinary Institute. Food enthusiasts can take leisure classes throughout the year to learn everything from how to make bread to the art of grilling. Register for a class here.

Under construction

Red Stick Spice Co. is usually a go-to spot for cooking classes in the Capital Region. But due to construction, the shop won’t be offering classes again until September. The tea and spice store is expanding its kitchen to offer larger cooking classes for more people. Check its website for updates on the cooking class schedule.