Work has started on the new Pizza Artista restaurant in Rouzan Village, the commercial tract of the traditional neighborhood development near Southdowns, with the owners expecting to open the new pizzeria this winter.

Co-owner Scott McClaskey says the restaurant in the building next to Sprouts should be wrapped up by the end of the year.

