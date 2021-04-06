Construction begins on Chad Hughes’ barbecue restaurant in the Perkins Road overpass area

Work has begun on the old Cracker Barrel site in the Perkins Road overpass area that Chad Hughes is planning to bring back into commerce as a barbecue restaurant.

Hughes’ plans to construct a barbecue restaurant—with the registered name Unleaded BBQ—at the corner of Perkins and Hollydale Avenue have been in the works since at least last summer, when he began trying to rezone the site for commercial alcoholic beverage use.

