×

Community farms, markets and fresh food stands to source local produce in Baton Rouge

Why shop at big-box grocery stores for produce when you can buy fresh fruits and vegetables from local growers? For decades, Baton Rouge has dealt with a food desert problem. But locals are providing their own solution with new fresh-food stands, open-air markets and community farms all over town. Shop local produce from one of these businesses for your holiday meals.

Jasiri Basel launched the Fresh Cube in 2018.

Community and urban farms

Baton Roots Community Farm | thewallsproject.org

Front Yard Bikes’ gardening program | frontyardbikes.com

Farmers markets

The Market at the Oasis | themarketattheoasis.com

Red Stick Farmers Market | breada.org

Scotlandville Saturdays | Find it on Facebook

Produce stands

The Fresh Cube | growbatonrouge.com

Grow Dirt | growdirtbr.com

Phirst Bite | phirstbite.us

This article was originally published in the December 2020 issue of 225 magazine.

Latest Stories