Community farms, markets and fresh food stands to source local produce in Baton Rouge

Why shop at big-box grocery stores for produce when you can buy fresh fruits and vegetables from local growers? For decades, Baton Rouge has dealt with a food desert problem. But locals are providing their own solution with new fresh-food stands, open-air markets and community farms all over town. Shop local produce from one of these businesses for your holiday meals.

Community and urban farms

Baton Roots Community Farm | thewallsproject.org

Front Yard Bikes’ gardening program | frontyardbikes.com

Farmers markets

The Market at the Oasis | themarketattheoasis.com

Red Stick Farmers Market | breada.org

Scotlandville Saturdays | Find it on Facebook

Produce stands

The Fresh Cube | growbatonrouge.com

Grow Dirt | growdirtbr.com

Phirst Bite | phirstbite.us

This article was originally published in the December 2020 issue of 225 magazine.