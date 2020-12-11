Community farms, markets and fresh food stands to source local produce in Baton Rouge

Why shop at big-box grocery stores for produce when you can buy fresh fruits and vegetables from local growers? For decades, Baton Rouge has dealt with a food desert problem. But locals are providing their own solution with new fresh-food stands, open-air markets and community farms all over town. Shop local produce from one of these businesses for your holiday meals.
Community and urban farms
Baton Roots Community Farm | thewallsproject.org
Front Yard Bikes’ gardening program | frontyardbikes.com
Farmers markets
The Market at the Oasis | themarketattheoasis.com
Red Stick Farmers Market | breada.org
Scotlandville Saturdays | Find it on Facebook
Produce stands
The Fresh Cube | growbatonrouge.com
Grow Dirt | growdirtbr.com
Phirst Bite | phirstbite.us
This article was originally published in the December 2020 issue of 225 magazine.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!