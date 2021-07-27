Community Coffee will again be served on Southwest flights after pandemic pause

Baton Rouge-based Community Coffee will return as the in-flight coffee for Southwest Airlines after the service was paused earlier in the pandemic.

According to the company announcement, Community Coffee’s dark roast blend has been the airline’s choice for coffee since 2016, but its business took a hit when COVID-19 prevention efforts caused the airline to stop the in-flight service.

The sales to Southwest Airlines also fund Community Coffee’s donations to the ECOM Foundation, a nonprofit that works to improve working conditions, training and housing in the world’s coffee-producing areas.