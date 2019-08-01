Baton Rouge has embraced the poke craze and is still devoted to its many sushi restaurants. But maybe it’s time we rediscovered a similar Central and South American staple perfect for these late summer days: ceviche.

Imagine a citrusy pico de gallo with chopped raw fish that’s been “cooked” in lime juice and spices. The acidic marinade doesn’t actually cook the fish the way heat would, but it turns the color opaque and firms up the flesh. The result—pronounced “suh-VEE-shay”—is ideal for scooping up with tortilla chips.

The search for a good ceviche in the Capital City brought me to Los Plebes, the former food truck-turned-quaint restaurant on Florida Boulevard near Sharp Road. I was intrigued by its photos on social media of pineapple and coconut halves stuffed with all manner of marinated shrimp, scallops, whitefish and even octopus drizzled in chili sauce.

Los Plebes’ entire game is seafood, hence the restaurant’s logo lauding its “tacos y mariscos.” So an order of ceviche is a no-brainer.

Read on for the full story—and other places to try ceviche in Baton Rouge—as seen in the August 2019 issue of 225.