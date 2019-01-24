At local Latin markets, customers come for those hard-to-find, specialty ingredients: Mexican seasonings and sodas, a large range of dried chiles, prickly pears, giant banana leaves. Over in the markets’ taquerias, diners devour flavor-packed carnitas tacos, flautas and stews.

But in the bakery aisles, the colorful choices become almost overwhelming with floor-to-ceiling glass cases stocked with breads, doughnuts and cookies.

At Baton Rouge Latin markets like Ideal Market and La Morenita, you’ll find a variety of jumbo smiling galleta cookies, polvorones shortbread cookies and quesadilla pound cakes. Read the full story on Latin pastries from 225‘s January issue.