Coffee enthusiasts: Say hello to Coffee Joy, your new go-to spot to experiment with coffee and espresso drinks.

In Baton Rouge, there are not many places where you can have your coffee brewed in 10 different ways. The shop makes coffee using everything from a luxurious, gold Belgian balance siphon coffee maker to a modern Chemex drip coffee maker. It’s a coffee lover’s dream.

Coffee Joy opened this year on May 7. Cousins Fevzi and Emrah Sarac combined their passions for coffee and business in the coffee shop at the Acadian Perkins Plaza Shopping Center in the former Vanilla Sweet House space.

Operations manager Emrah has dreamt of opening his own coffee shop since he was in college. The Turkey native spent years in Kenya learning about the coffee industry and how coffee beans were farmed. He moved to the U.S. in 2018 and two years later, his dreams of running a coffee shop came true.

“We only serve quality coffee,” Emrah says. “I won’t serve anything I don’t like. Here, you won’t taste anything burned, sour or bitter.”

Customers can order hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, herbal teas, smoothies and non-coffee drinks like lemonade and apple chai cider. Coffee options include drip coffee, French press, single-origin Chemex and single-origin pour-over. Visitors can also order homemade pastries like bagels, cake, muffins, cookies, macarons and cinnamon rolls to go with their beverage.

At Coffee Joy, every drink feels special. When customers dine in, their fresh drinks are served in modern ceramic and glassware on a wooden plank. Herbal teas are presented with a timer, so the customer knows the exact time to drink their perfectly steeped tea.

Emrah is the ultimate barista. He thinks in digits and knows what times, measurements and brewing processes it takes to make the ideal cup of coffee. He uses single-origin coffee beans from all over the world and prides himself on only serving freshly roasted beans.

While Coffee Joy has only been in business a few months, they have big goals for the future. Eventually, the coffee shop plans to start roasting its own beans and foresees multiple locations after establishing its first shop.

Coffee Joy is at 3617 Perkins Road, Suite 1B. Its temporary hours are Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and closed Sundays.