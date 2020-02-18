Louisiana already offers liquor samples in grocery stores, but now upscale retailers across the country are offering shoppers a boozy experience.

Nordstrom’s flagship store in New York has opened up Shoe Bar, selling cocktails, wine, beers, and even plates of chicken wings and meatballs, The Washington Post reports.

Nordstrom isn’t alone. Malls and major chains like Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and Giant are offering up the adult beverages to shoppers. Retailers say customers spend more money and more time in stores when they’re drinking.

“I don’t know why it took us so long to put drinking and shoes together, but it’s a great combination,” Chief Executive Erik Nordstrom said at the National Retail Federation’s annual conference last month. “Customers at the bar, drinking—it helps sell things.”

Critics say the trend is troubling, despite worldwide decreases in alcohol consumption.

The new trend is also part of efforts to shift shoppers back to brick-and-mortar stores. The Post reports serving up alcohol has been a staple of luxury shopping for years, but making it available to the masses is a simple way to offer an “experience” to customers. Read the story.

This post originally ran in Daily Report on Thursday, Feb. 13. Read it here.