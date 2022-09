School is back in session and this Hand Shaken Daiquiri is just what you need to unwind after a long week. You’ll only need three ingredients:

2 oz. Rhum Louisiane

.75 oz. lime juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

Directions: Pour all ingredients into a tin. Add ice and shake hard. Strain into a coupe glass and serve with a lime wheel. Learn more about Oxbow Rum Distillery and how to make a quick and easy cocktail.