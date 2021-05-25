Cocktail carts are a growing trend in Baton Rouge’s mobile culinary experiences

Over the last few years, mobile bar carts have become popular in outdoor weddings and parties around the country, and the Capital Region is no exception.

“Two years ago, I was on Instagram and saw examples in Nashville and California, and said, ‘We need one of those in Baton Rouge,'” says entrepreneur Shauna Allison, who created SIP, A Traveling Tap. “I didn’t want to wait for the trend to come to us, so I decided to do one myself.”

Allison, who also owns the pet grooming and boarding business Smooch my Pooch in Central, wanted a vintage-looking trailer that could be rented out for parties. Her business partner on the project, Jake Buhler, restored and converted a 1967 Fleetwing travel trailer into a mobile bar car. It’s outfitted with taps that are connected to kegs tucked out of sight inside. Clients choose three different drinks to serve, and Allison assembles the beverages for them. She sets up the cart and party guests can use the taps throughout the event at their leisure.