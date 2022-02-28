A classic guacamole recipe—best with chips, margs or beers

Fresh guacamole is such a treat and something that is actually quite easy to make. The key is using avocados that are still a little firm but soft to the touch. The combination of the right balance of onion, salt, lime juice and spices blended together is so simple, but when the ratio is done exactly right, these few simple ingredients are unbelievably delicious. This take on guacamole is balanced and hits all the right flavor profiles. Serve it up with crispy chips, cold beers and margaritas.

Servings: 6