A classic guacamole recipe—best with chips, margs or beers

Fresh guacamole is such a treat and something that is actually quite easy to make. The key is using avocados that are still a little firm but soft to the touch. The combination of the right balance of onion, salt, lime juice and spices blended together is so simple, but when the ratio is done exactly right, these few simple ingredients are unbelievably delicious. This take on guacamole is balanced and hits all the right flavor profiles. Serve it up with crispy chips, cold beers and margaritas.
Servings: 6
3 large ripe avocados
2 tablespoons chopped red onion
1 clove minced garlic
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons chopped jalapeños (from the jar)
¼ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon chopped cilantro (optional)
Cut the avocados in half, remove the pits and use a spoon to scoop out the flesh. Place it into a bowl.
Use a fork to mash up the avocados until the texture becomes creamy.
Add in the remaining ingredients. Combine well.
Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the guacamole. Chill for up to 1 hour before serving.