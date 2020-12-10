Interested in getting that classic Creole flavor of turtle soup this holiday season, but not in the mood to be that … authentic? 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch is here for you.

Turtle soup was traditionally a Creole dish served on special occasions. It is rich and hearty, but still elegant enough to serve at a cocktail party or for a gathering of close family. Today, many restaurants use lean ground beef in place of turtle meat, which is often difficult to prepare.

Tracey came up with her own version of a mock turtle soup using ground sirloin. All the other ingredients are traditionally found in turtle soup. She topped it with chopped boiled eggs and a splash of sherry—just like in many of the fanciest restaurants across south Louisiana. It’s perfect for serving in fine china coffee cups with a saucer, making it a very easy dish to eat at a cocktail party.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a December 2019 edition of 225.