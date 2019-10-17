Electric Depot’s coffee shop tenant City Roots is set to open in the next few weeks, while the remaining planned eateries—Boru and Sweet Society—will open for Mid City’s annual White Light Night next month, according to developer Dyke Nelson.

Another restaurant tenant will also join Electric Depot, with a lease expected to be inked in the next few days for the parcel behind Building B, next to Red Stick Social.

Nelson says vacancies remain in Building B as well in Building C, which will front on Government Street but has not yet been redeveloped.

The second phase of Electric Depot is expected to kick off next year, with the groundbreaking for 100 apartments along the rear of the site. Construction is expected to cost $15 million and take 18 months. Nelson anticipates leasing will begin by the end of 2021.

Of the apartments, 80 units will be 750-square-foot, one-bedroom units. The other 20 will be 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom units. Twenty percent of the units will be set aside as affordable units and the remaining units rents will be set at market rate.

The apartments will feature a pool and parking underneath the building.

“Reception so far (for Electric Depot) has been really positive,” Nelson says. “We anticipate much better reception as we add more tenants.”

