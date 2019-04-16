In an April 9 Daily Report story, several Perkins Road overpass area businesses expressed concerns about impending construction to widen I-10 and how it would affect their businesses, patios and parking. City Pork Deli & Charcuterie owner Stephen Hightower was one of them.

“We are extremely concerned when the I-10 widening comes that we won’t be able to use that parking,” Hightower told Daily Report. “It’s very difficult for us to chart a path with the unknown. With other places moving into the area as well, parking is definitely a concern.”

That path into the unknown became more clear just a few days later, when Hightower announced City Pork Deli & Charcuterie would close after five years and seek a new location.

In a social media post and on the City Pork website, Hightower says, “The uncertainty surrounding the Perkins Overpass area coupled with the timing of having to sign a new long term lease guided our choice to begin the search for a new location.”

The restaurant’s last day of operation at the Perkins Road location is set for this Saturday, April 20. Hightower says in the post that while the other City Pork restaurants—such as the Brasserie & Bar and City Slice—are still in operation, the team is searching for a new location for the deli, adding “no goodbyes here … just see you soon!”