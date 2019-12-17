Leaving cookies out for Santa Claus is a tradition we’re all familiar with from childhood. But with our busy holiday schedules, there isn’t always time to bake cookies ahead of Christmas Eve. Don’t worry, though—there are plenty of local shops selling homemade Christmas cookies this season. You can decide whether to leave them for Santa Claus or keep them all to yourself.

Michelle Matherne makes custom cookies, and her holiday selection is as original as it is adorable. You can get designs like elf hats, elf skirts, candy canes and Christmas light bulbs—but don’t be afraid to use your imagination when putting in an order. Other sophisticated designs use turquoise, white and gold icing, as wells as light pink and blue decorations.

If a traditional sugar cookie with icing isn’t your cup of tea, you may want to try Brew Ha-Ha’s festive dipped Oreos. With three varieties, including one covered in white chocolate and topped with red sprinkles and drizzled green icing, we have a feeling you just might want to try all of them at this Jefferson Highway coffee shop.

This Mid City bakery sells a variety of sugar cookies, including ugly Christmas sweater cookies perfect to bring to an Ugly Christmas Sweater party. Tredici is also offering macarons, cupcakes and petit fours, sporting holiday-appropriate decorations on top of the desserts. Find delicious wintry flavors like eggnog, gingerbread and hot buttered rum.

This cookie company sells a small Christmas set of three cookies and a large assortment of 13 cookies. One of its most impressive designs is a giant snow globe cookie sold individually. Round sprinkles fill the bottom to form the snow under the tree made of icing. Cookie Deaux Company also sells cookies shaped like gingerbread men, hot cocoa, sleighs, stockings and more.

This cookie shop has all the Christmas cookie baskets your heart desires. The shop offers traditional holiday designs like candy canes, Christmas trees, stockings and gingerbread men—but that’s not all. You can also order designs like snow globes, reindeer, snow-covered trees and more, giving you a choice of your favorite holiday icons.

Grocery store cookies

Ah, the grocery store cookie—the underdog of the dessert world. If you don’t have time to special order Christmas cookies or want something quick during your grocery run, these are ready to fill any plate left out for Santa. Check out 225‘s feature on grocery store cookies.

Know of some other great local shops selling Christmas cookies this time of year? Let us know about them in the comments!