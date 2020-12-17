Joe Delpit, owner of Chicken Shack, considered by many to be Baton Rouge’s longest running restaurant, received a permit late last week to begin construction on a new Highland Road restaurant.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot restaurant will be located north of LSU, at the corner of Highland Road and East Grant Street.

