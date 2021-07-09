Is Chelsea’s coming back? ‘Chelsea’s Live’ music venue looks to occupy 1010 Nic space

Chelsea’s, the once-popular Perkins Road overpass area restaurant and live music space that shuttered in late 2015, could be returning to Baton Rouge as a bar and live music venue at a new location.

Domain Architecture has applied for an expedited commercial plan review permit to convert a 7,657-square-foot mercantile space at 1010 Nicholson Drive, also known as 1010 Nic, into “an assembly space to house a bar and live music venue.” The application—which also calls for the construction of new walls for bathrooms, offices and custom millwork bars—was filed under the moniker “Chelsea’s Live.”

Dave Remmetter, who owned Chelsea’s for many years, declined to comment on his plans for the Nicholson space, other than to say that project details have not yet been finalized.