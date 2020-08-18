Is there nothing more satisfying and refreshing on these hot August days than a chunk of fresh watermelon? It’s become the finishing sweet treat of nearly every meal at my home these days.

And yet, I’m finding myself looking for ways to change it up and get that delicious watermelon flavor in a variety of manners. Maybe that’s all the time spent at home during a pandemic, but it’s leading me in interesting directions. There’s the watermelon and feta salad with lime-avocado-mint pesto that 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson came up with. Or, her watermelon vodka cooler (which I swap out with gin).

New Orleans foodie blog Probably This has a quick and thirst-quenching watermelon and mint agua fresca recipe, which is an excellent use for leftover watermelon.

And then there’s New York Magazine‘s Grub Street, which opened up a whole new world of possibilities for the simple watermelon. Writer Rachel Sugar talks of the “hot watermelon” craze that’s sweeping social media and innovative restaurants.

Think grilled watermelon “steaks,” dehydrated watermelon, or even “hamming” it up with a smoked watermelon. The process for that last one can take up to two days, but as Sugar puts it, “now that time has lost all meaning, that seems reasonable.”

