Baton Rouge chef Peter Sclafani and partner Kiva Guidroz have signed a lease to take over the former Rum House space on Perkins Road.

Details on what the pair will do conceptually with the space remain under discussion, though it will accentuate the outdoor patio area flanked by oak trees. As for the menu, Sclafani says it will be a lighter, Louisiana-inspired selection of “fun and whimsical” dishes. Construction is expected to start soon, with plans to open in early 2021.

