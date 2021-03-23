How chef John Folse parlayed years of hard work into creating an international brand

From his simple upbringing in a Cajun cabin, John Folse became the chef that would introduce Louisiana’s unique cuisine and culture to the world. His long list of accomplishments includes author, TV food personality, businessman and educator.

Folse will be honored Tuesday, March 30, by Business Report and Junior Achievement at the 2021 Business Awards and Hall of Fame gala.

Read on for more on Folse and his rise to success and fame in a story from the March 2021 issue of Business Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.