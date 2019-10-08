If there’s one piece of advice Chef Celeste Gill would want you to follow for family get-togethers, it’s this: Don’t let mom and grandma work in the kitchen alone.

Gill has been in the kitchen since she was about 4, and the experience shaped her life. Growing up in Detroit among a family of chefs, she can still remember how her mom’s hands always smelled like onions and bell peppers.

No doubt Gill’s hands are scented much the same way today, with running her Main Street Market bistro and catering business. She confesses that she cooks more for others than herself these days, moving swiftly from breakfast and lunch service at her bistro to television cooking demonstrations to catering projects. But she’s OK with that.

“Cooking is just good for the soul,” she says. “If you have a bad day, go make some roux. I can just stand there and get lost in it.”

At her bistro, she specializes in sandwiches, salads and our personal favorite: breakfast. And while she may not cook elaborate dinners for herself anymore, there’s one meal she can’t resist: “I do like to eat breakfast for dinner,” she says.

Gill offered up tips on how to get your ingredients prepped for an omelet, the unfussy way to do a frittata, and her method for poaching eggs for a classy benedict. Read on for her tips, as published in the December 2017 issue of 225.