Chef Celeste Gill teaches us how to take our eggs to the next level

If there’s one piece of advice Chef Celeste Gill would want you to follow this holiday season, it’s this: Don’t let mom and grandma work in the kitchen alone.

Gill has been in the kitchen since she was about 4, and the experience shaped her life. Growing up in Detroit among a family of chefs, she can still remember how her mom’s hands always smelled like onions and bell peppers.

No doubt Gill’s hands are scented much the same way today, with running her Main Street Market bistro and catering business.

“Cooking is just good for the soul,” she says. “If you have a bad day, go make some roux. I can just stand there and get lost in it.”

At her bistro, she specializes in sandwiches, salads and our personal favorite: breakfast. And thankfully, she’s given us her tricks of the trade for making everything from omelettes to frittatas and even a savory eggs benedict.

Read on for Chef Celeste’s tips.