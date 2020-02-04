Make-ahead baked pasta dishes are weeknight liberators, no matter how many people make up your household.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson is a big fan of stuffed shells, manicotti and lasagna, but appreciates a good baked ziti for its ease and versatility. She created a reliable version that features a rich meat sauce made with lower-in-fat ground sirloin along with vitamin-rich vegetables for extra texture and freshness.

Read on for the recipe, which appeared in a January 2017 edition of 225 Dine.