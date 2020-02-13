It may sound strange to pair cheese and chocolate, but they actually go quite well together. The flavors balance each other out—and they make for perfectly decadent bites during a romantic Valentine’s Day meal at home.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with a couple of recipe ideas for Valentine’s Day treats for our February 2020 issue. One of her suggestions was a spread of cheese and chocolates to snack on.

A good rule of thumb, Tracey says, is to pair chocolate with a cheese that has a similar flavor profile. For example, a deep dark chocolate with an intense, rich flavor and higher acid content pairs well with the strong but creamy bite in a blue cheese. Dark chocolate-covered almonds go well with a nutty cheddar or Gouda. Creamy spreadable cheese like chèvre or triple-cream brie pairs well with 80% to 90% cocoa chocolate.

There really isn’t a right or wrong way to do it. Start with a couple of your favorite cheeses, add a few types of chocolate, and experiment. Aim for 6 to 8 ounces of each item for enough for about 6 guests. She suggests serving a nice tawny port to pair with the cheese and chocolate board. It will help pull all the flavors together.

Suggestions for the spread:

Milk chocolate bar, broken into chunks

Dark chocolate-covered almonds

Dark chocolate squares

Dark chocolate truffles

Creamy soft chèvre or blue cheese

Triple cream brie

Sharp cheddar

Gouda

Dried apricots and figs

This story originally appeared in the February 2020 edition of 225. Read the other recipes here for Chocolate Buttermilk Cupcakes with Buttermilk Buttercream Frosting and Chocolate Hazelnut-filled French-style King Cake.