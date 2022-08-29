Check out the winning restaurants and chefs from this year’s sold-out Fete Rouge

Crawfish perogies. Louisiana spring rolls. Red wine cheesecake and matcha panna cotta. These are just a few of the interesting dishes that were up for grabs at this past Friday night’s Fête Rouge.

The 15th annual food and wine festival filled the house at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel with a sold-out crowd. More than 1,000 guests had the chance to sample 200-plus international and domestic wines from regional distributors. Small-bite dishes from 28 local restaurants and caterers were served.

Organized by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, Fête Rouge supports Baton Rouge’s culinary culture while also raising money for childhood nutrition and culinary arts scholarships. Chefs competed for top honors in several different categories. Check out the full list of winners below, and tell us your favorite dish from the night at [email protected].

Dessert

Bronze: Elizabeth McKinley, Spoke & Hub

Silver: Barrett Meeks, Mansurs

Gold: Darrell Harris, Southern Fusion Catering

Louisiana Flavor

Bronze: David Dickensauge, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

Silver: Jon Breaux, Bin 77

Gold: Chris Motto, Jubans

Meat

Bronze: Reid Henderson, Ruffino’s

Silver: Eric Sibley, 18 Steak

Gold: Patrick Trahan, Kalurah Street Grill

Seafood

Bronze: Jesus Arguelles, Red Lotus

Silver: Laurence Landon, LSU Dining

Gold: Darrell Harris, Southern Fusion Catering

Best in Show

Darrell Harris, Southern Fusion Catering – “All That and Dim Sum Part 2”