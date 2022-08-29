Check out the winning restaurants and chefs from this year’s sold-out Fete Rouge

Crawfish perogies. Louisiana spring rolls. Red wine cheesecake and matcha panna cotta. These are just a few of the interesting dishes that were up for grabs at this past Friday night’s Fête Rouge.
The 15th annual food and wine festival filled the house at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel with a sold-out crowd. More than 1,000 guests had the chance to sample 200-plus international and domestic wines from regional distributors. Small-bite dishes from 28 local restaurants and caterers were served.
Organized by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, Fête Rouge supports Baton Rouge’s culinary culture while also raising money for childhood nutrition and culinary arts scholarships. Chefs competed for top honors in several different categories. Check out the full list of winners below, and tell us your favorite dish from the night at [email protected].
|
|
Dessert
Bronze: Elizabeth McKinley, Spoke & Hub
Silver: Barrett Meeks, Mansurs
Gold: Darrell Harris, Southern Fusion Catering
Louisiana Flavor
Bronze: David Dickensauge, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine
Silver: Jon Breaux, Bin 77
Gold: Chris Motto, Jubans
Meat
Bronze: Reid Henderson, Ruffino’s
Silver: Eric Sibley, 18 Steak
Gold: Patrick Trahan, Kalurah Street Grill
Seafood
Bronze: Jesus Arguelles, Red Lotus
Silver: Laurence Landon, LSU Dining
Gold: Darrell Harris, Southern Fusion Catering
Best in Show
Darrell Harris, Southern Fusion Catering – “All That and Dim Sum Part 2”