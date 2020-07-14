Our secret restaurant reviewer has always been a little cautious when visiting a restaurant in a shopping center—you never know what you might find. Will it be an upscale dining experience—or something more like the chain restaurants that came before it?

Walking into Rouj Creole, though, our reviewer was immediately soothed by the muted dark color palette, soft lighting, and wood and leather accents throughout. The food turned out to be as elegant as the understated decor.

At first glance, the menu might appear unfocused, with foods from various culinary heritages all thrown together. But the restaurant’s goal, as explained on its website, is to draw a line from the melting pot of flavors in south Louisiana to the global influences brought here from immigrants and slaves. Hence, the menu’s more French-Caribbean spelling of “gombo,” for instance.

Charging ahead with this backstory in mind, our reviewer ordered a whole host of dishes, from the Johnny Cake Shrimp Tacos and Socca + Red Bean Hummus to the Pescado + Paella.

Read on for the full review, which appeared in the July 2020 edition of 225.